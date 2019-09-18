Invesco Ltd. Has $720.75 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.41% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $720,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 18,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,292. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. 12,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.