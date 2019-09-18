Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.73% of Ross Stores worth $625,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,599,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. 14,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,238 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,014. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.