Invesco Ltd. Sells 111,917 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $577,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.89. 3,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,876. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $188.05 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

