Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 28th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,097. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Hardin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Clemente purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

