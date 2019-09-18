iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lowered by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703,681 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,353,000 after buying an additional 1,935,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $198,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,799,000 after buying an additional 1,248,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,241,000 after buying an additional 630,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

