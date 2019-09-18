iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 237,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,315. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.