iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. 79,925 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

