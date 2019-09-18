iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,014,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,695,000 after buying an additional 381,761 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,834,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,251,000 after buying an additional 323,645 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,309,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 431,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,054,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,944,000 after buying an additional 384,737 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. 41,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.