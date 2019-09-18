iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12, approximately 491 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

