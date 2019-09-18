iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.24% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,468,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

NYSEARCA JPXN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

