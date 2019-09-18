iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,713 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

