iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Holdings Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

NYSEARCA EPP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

