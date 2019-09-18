J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Down 4.5%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85, 128,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,647,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Get J C Penney alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $181,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,133.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in J C Penney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 214,627 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in J C Penney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,211 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in J C Penney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 935,127 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in J C Penney by 10.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in J C Penney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 739,516 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.