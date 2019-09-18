James L. Pavitt Sells 500 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,288.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Caci International stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.27. 3,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 50.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter worth $240,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.