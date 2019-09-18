Jared Grusd Sells 31,129 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $488,102.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,430,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,106,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jared Grusd sold 30,405 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $507,763.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,390 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $487,759.50.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jared Grusd sold 61,534 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $985,774.68.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,864 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $472,836.48.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jared Grusd sold 30,659 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $457,432.28.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,262,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,763,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,862,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

