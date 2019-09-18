JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Trimmed by Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477,000 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up about 26.9% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.23% of JD.Com worth $83,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after buying an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,773,000 after buying an additional 236,922 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,438,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,729,000 after buying an additional 1,041,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 84,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,751,459. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.