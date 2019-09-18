JET8 Market Cap Hits $395,195.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market capitalization of $395,195.00 and $6,842.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JET8 has traded up 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.01213957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.