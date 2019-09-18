Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,588.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $234,424.00 and $31,588.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00220266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01263136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100345 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016936 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020555 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

