John A. Herrmann III Sells 3,643 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) SVP John A. Herrmann III sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $25,756.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 544,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,497. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.