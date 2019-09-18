Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205,492 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.