JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEMI stock opened at GBX 138.99 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.50. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 52-week low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

