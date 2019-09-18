JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Raises Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Russian Securities stock traded up GBX 10.48 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 703.48 ($9.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,880. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 706 ($9.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 684.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 546.57. The company has a market cap of $331.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

