Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Acquires 4,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.52 per share, with a total value of C$438,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,951.04.

TSE CM traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$109.88. 2,491,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,499. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$97.55 and a 1-year high of C$125.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.3739509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

