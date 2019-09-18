Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 425 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. 506,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,933. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

