Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 4,300 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,446,000 after purchasing an additional 338,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 107.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 88,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

