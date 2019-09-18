Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.89. Kelly Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.35 ($0.96).

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

