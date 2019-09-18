Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.05 Million Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 285.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,679. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

