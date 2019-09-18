Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,788,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 602,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 37.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,529,000 after buying an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.98. The stock had a trading volume of 328,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,527. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $185.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

