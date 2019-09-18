Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. 42,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,104. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

