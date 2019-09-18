Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,514,686 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $30,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,509,000 after buying an additional 700,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 579,646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $22,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 26,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,406. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

