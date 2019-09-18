Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 18,000 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $92,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,912.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Cleveland Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

