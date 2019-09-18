Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 5,943 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.00. 738,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

