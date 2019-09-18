Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 8,348 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 996,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,879,000 after acquiring an additional 797,115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $1,560,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

