KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,029,000 after buying an additional 1,366,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 273,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

