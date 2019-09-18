Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.35. 45,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.05 and a one year high of C$35.93.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$960.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Keyera from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.39.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.77, for a total value of C$1,638,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,490,238.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.