Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 10.4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 7,079 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.36.

About Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

