Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.98. 36,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

