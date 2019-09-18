Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0593 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $42,845.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00620069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017915 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005190 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded 5,099.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002530 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.