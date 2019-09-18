Krios One Day Volume Reaches $849.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Krios token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $849.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.01224392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00099941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020393 BTC.

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,583,873 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

