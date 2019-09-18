Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $225,214.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuende has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00041157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.92 or 0.04942967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,976,252 tokens. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

