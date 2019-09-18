Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a positive rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.88.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $236.78 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

