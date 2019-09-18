Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,788. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

