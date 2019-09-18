Lamden Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $1.70 million and $11,494.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.