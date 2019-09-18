LATOKEN Price Tops $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $7,218.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN and COSS. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.