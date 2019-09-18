Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $8,883,724.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,477.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,016 shares of company stock worth $11,351,290 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Lendingtree by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lendingtree by 62.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $24,970,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 2.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 66,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $323.04. 104,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.14. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

