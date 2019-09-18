LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.89. LG Display has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,470 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in LG Display by 332.7% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 364,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LG Display by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,877,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 362,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

