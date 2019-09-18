Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after buying an additional 123,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. 11,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,402. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

