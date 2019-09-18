Liberty Property Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Liberty Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Liberty Property Trust has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,666. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

