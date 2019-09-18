LIFE (LIFE) Market Cap Reaches $776,597.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market cap of $776,597.00 and approximately $14,574.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

