Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $759.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $737.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.74. 406,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

